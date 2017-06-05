ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted, Claim Punjab Police

The Punjab police today claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting three men, who allegedly had been trained and tasked by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI to carry out attacks in the country.In a statement, the police claimed that the three accused - Gurdial Singh, Jagroop Singh and Satwinder Singh, were directly linked with the international Sikh Youth Federation or ISYF, an ISI-backed outfit.They had been instructed by Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode to carry out attacks on certain individuals, said the police in the statement.According to the police, Gurdial, the chief operative of the group, was also in touch with Jammu and Kashmir-based terrorist outfits.The police also said that during investigation, Jagroop had revealed that he had been imparted training by the ISI to sabotage rail tracks.Investigations have revealed that a part of the consignment of arms and ammunition seized on May 21 by the BSF, near the international border in Amritsar, was supplied by the ISYF, the police said.Two alleged terrorists, Maan Singh and Sher Singh, had been arrested by the BSF last month, when they attempted to pick up the consignment.Both Gurdial and Jagroop were tasked to carry out terror strikes in India and target various individuals, the police said.A .32 bore pistol, with one magazine and 10 cartridges and a .38 bore revolver, with 7 cartridges, was recovered from the suspects, the police said.The spokesperson said the alleged terrorists were caught after a meticulous intelligence-led operation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District police.