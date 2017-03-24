Irked by Kashmir Remark, India Gives It Back to Pak: Fight Terror

India today strongly reacted to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, saying they are not in keeping with "diplomatic niceties and are tantamount to interference" in the country's internal affairs.The External Affairs Ministry asserted that Pakistan would be well-advised to effectively address the challenge of terrorism emanating from that country, which has adversely affected its relations with other countries."We have seen media reports about the Pakistan High Commissioner's remarks today regarding the Indian state of J&K. They are not in keeping with diplomatic niceties and are tantamount to interference in our internal affairs."Pakistan would be well-advised to effectively address the challenge of terrorism emanating from that country, which has adversely affected peace and stability in the entire neighbourhood as well as Pakistan's relations with other countries," MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.Addressing a gathering at an event at the high commission here to mark Pakistan national day, Basit said that the J&K issue must be resolved as per the "aspirations of Kashmiris".The Pakistan envoy also asserted that the aspirations of people "can be suppressed but not quelled and I hope the struggle of the Kashmiris will prove successful".Kashmir has remained an unresolved issue between the two countries since long causing acrimony on both sides.