Iraq Has Assured Cooperation In Locating 39 Missing Indians: Government

Iraqi authorities have assured India of all cooperation in locating 39 Indian nationals reportedly in captivity in Mosul, the External Affairs Ministry said.Iraq yesterday declared victory against the ISIS in Mosul after a months-long campaign.The Ministry of External Affairs said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh will travel to Erbil in Iraq later today.It termed the liberation of Mosul from ISIS as an important milestone in global war on terror and said India welcomes it.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier assured Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that her ministry was making all-out efforts to trace the 39 Indians, mostly from Punjab, who had been held hostage in the Iraqi city since 2014.Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has earlier called up Ms Swaraj to seek her intervention.