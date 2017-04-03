Iran Releases 15 Indian Fishermen: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

Updated: April 03, 2017 12:32 IST
Sushma Swaraj thanked the Indian Embassy in Tehran for facilitating the release. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that Iran has released 15 Indian fishermen who were detained with their Bahraini boats last year.

"I am happy to inform that Iran has released our 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu. They were detained with their 3 Bahraini boats," Ms Swaraj said in a tweet.

She also thanked the Indian Embassy in Tehran, appreciating their "good work" for facilitating the release.

The fishermen, working for some Baharainians, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission.

They were said to be confined to their boats since their arrest on September 22.

