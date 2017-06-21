International Yoga Day: This Shilpa Shetty Video Should Motivate You

Bakasana, It's taken a lot of practice and so happy it's finally happened..Yippie , Happy World Yoga day all. The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph Never give up #WorldYogaDay #swastrahomastraho #TheArtOfBalance

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT