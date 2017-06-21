International Yoga Day: This Shilpa Shetty Video Should Motivate You

Over 180 countries across the world are participating in International Yoga Day today and Shilpa Shetty is one of them. The 42-year-old actress posted a video on social media in which she is seen performing a challenging yoga pose, called Bakasana. After practicing several times, Shilpa Shetty was happy to excel the yoga pose. "Bakasana, it's taken a lot of practice and so happy it's finally happened. Yippie, Happy World Yoga Day all. The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph. Never give up #WorldYogaDay #swastrahomastraho #TheArtOfBalance," she wrote. The video shared by Shilpa Shetty will surely inspire you to practice yoga every day.
Highlights
- Shilpa: It's taken a lot of practice and so happy it's finally happened
- "The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph," wrote Shilpa
- Malaika participated in International Yoga Day at Mumbai's Marine Drive
Watch the video shared by Shilpa Shetty here.
Shilpa Shetty has always given her fans and followers major fitness goals with her astute sense of healthy living. She has not only launched her own fitness book but she also keeps inspiring everyone by posting videos of healthy diets and yoga poses on social media.
In a recent interview to NDTV, Shilpa Shetty said that she joined yoga to 'heal herself' after she suffered cervical spondylosis.
"I joined yoga to heal myself when I suffered cervical spondylosis, a few years back, and I just got drawn to it. I started practicing Ashtanga yoga and once I tried that, I wanted to learn more about different forms of yoga. So, I did Vinyasa and now I've started doing Bihar School of Yoga. But the benefits are the same. All kinds of yoga practices help in strengthening and toning your body - both internally and externally," Shilpa told NDTV.
Bipasha Basu also posted a few pictures on social media in which she is seen performing yoga poses along with her husband Karan Singh Grover. "Yoga is like Life - It's a beautiful balance of Holding On & Letting Go," she wrote.
Actress Malaika Arora participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at Mumbai's Marine Drive.
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, the list of Bollywood celebrities who love yoga only increases by the day.
On International Yoga Day, we hope that you get your yoga mats out and participate in the various events taking place across the city.