International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty And Son's Yoga 'In The Woods.' So Cute

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her five-year-old son Viaan spent a good amount of International Yoga Day at London's Central Parcs, where the Kundras are holidaying currently. The actress Instagrammed photographs on Wednesday, in which she and her son can be seen doing the Chakrasana. It is not unknown that Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast but Viaan? The five-year old performs the asana with the ease of an expert. The result is an inspirational message delivered adorably - fitness is the key to happiness. "Yoga in the woods, Chakrasana with my son and tree pose with the trees," Shilpa captioned the her Yoga Day-special photographs.
Highlights
- Shilpa and Viaan are currently in London
- They did some Yoga 'in the woods' today
- Shilpa had shared a yoga-special video earlier in the day
Earlier in the day, Shilpa kicked off the day with a video, in which she asks you to "never give up". She is actually performing a rather difficult asana - Bakasana in the video. Well, it is not the result of just a one-time attempt. Here's why. "Bakasana, It's taken a lot of practice and so happy it's finally happened... Yippie , Happy World Yoga day all. The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph," is what Shilpa captioned the video.
Shilpa, the fitness fanatic, keeps her fans and followers motivated by sharing healthy recipes and fitness tips on Instagram. However, she also never forgets to post about her 'Sunday binge' mostly featuring cakes and rosogollas.
Apart from Shilpa, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari and others also celebrated the day internationally dedicated to yoga, in their own styles. Soha Ali Khan's photographs are our particular favourite - Soha's yoga poses are with her baby bump and a dog. She is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu.
Meanwhile, all we want to say is ready, steady, Yoga!