International Yoga Day: Naval Officers Participate Aboard INS Viraat

The flight deck of Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat provided the perfect location for Yoga camp for personnel of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai today. The personnel were joined by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral RB Pandit, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet."Western Naval Command has always encouraged its officers and men to pursue and excel in sports, adventure and physical fitness," a Defence spokesperson said.Over 10,000 personnel took part in Yoga camps organised by Western Naval Command, at various places including Karwar, Goa and units based at Gujarat and Naval Station Karanja, the spokesperson said."Similar yog shivir were conducted by various units of the Army and the Air Force. Lieutenant General Vishwambhar Singh, General Officer Commanding Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area also participated with the officers and troops at the Colaba Military Station," he said."Yoga is practised on a daily basis onboard Navy ships and establishments and yoga coaching camps are regularly conducted at Navy Nagar," he said.The International Yoga day was celebrated by Coast Guard officers and sailors at Mumbai and other cities on the West coast of India, a Coast Guard release said."Coast Guard officers, sailors and their families participated in a one day Workshop on Yoga conducted at Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Worli," it said.