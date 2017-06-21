International Yoga Day: Amitabh Bachchan Suits Up For Sukhasana

It is International Yoga Day and Bollywood celebrities are sharing inspiring pictures with their fans and followers on social media, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of them. The 74-year-old actor posted a picture on Twitter in which he is seen sitting in sukhasana, a relaxation pose that is intended for meditative purposes. While what's odd about the picture is that Amitabh Bachchan is seen formally dressed. "International Yoga Day today. lekin mera yoga DAY toh bachpan se chal raha hai .. aur ye toh Gujarat Tourisim ka drishya hai!," tweeted the Paa actor. Well, that explains it all. See the picture posted by Amitabh Bachchan here.
Highlights
T 2462 - International Yoga Day .. today .. lekin mera yoga DAY toh bachpan se chal raha hai .. aur ye toh Gujarat Tourisim ka drishya hai ! pic.twitter.com/C9Qs6Q2cBN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2017
In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan was made one of the brand ambassadors for Yoga Day.
Meanwhile, actresses Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Aditi Rao Hydari also shared pictures and videos on social media to motivate their followers. See them here:
Well, we hope these pictures motivate you to start practicing yoga on a daily basis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led International Yoga Day celebrations at Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, Lucknow.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in 102 Not Out opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla and is slated to release on December 1.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.