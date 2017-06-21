International Yoga Day 2017: Samajwadi Party Undertake 'Cycle Yatras' Directives were issued to party men by Samajwadi national president Akhilesh Yadav to take out cycle yatra at all district headquarter from 6 am and later perform yoga at home

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party today celebrated the



Directives were issued to party men by Samajwadi national president Akhilesh Yadav to take out cycle yatra at all district headquarter from 6 am and later perform yoga as per their convenience at their homes.



The party's move has been seen as a counter to BJP's yoga day programme in Lucknow in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



"On directions of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav cycle yatras were taken out in the district headquarters by respective presidents and party office bearers on International Day of Yoga to give a message of environment conservation and health awareness", SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.



Cycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.



Though Akhilesh has been extended an invitation by the Yogi government for the event in the city, he did not turn up at the venue.



When the Samajwadi Party was in power, it had shunned official celebrations on this day.



Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lucknow to performing asanas along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 51,000 participants at Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal.



International Yoga Day 2017 was also observed in several states across the country.



Delhi residents came out in large numbers to celebrate the day at various gardens and public places, with a famous DDA park recording a turnout of close to 9,000 alone.



In Odisha, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram participating in programmes at Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh respectively.



