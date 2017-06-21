International Yoga Day 2017 Live: PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath To Lead Event In Uttar Pradesh

World Yoga Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi will perform yoga with 51,000 participants today. (file photo)

05:34 (IST) Lucknow is all set for the 3rd #YogaDay programme, which will be attended by PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/3XRoOKQpfR - PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2017 05:02 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Yoga along with 51,000 participants at Lucknow's Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal. 05:02 (IST) The third edition of International Yoga Day have begun today in Lucknow

The third edition of International Yoga Day have begun in Lucknow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing Yoga along with 51,000 participants in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats are participating in the event which is being held at Lucknow's Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal. Indian missions in the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, among other countries, are also holding programmes on Yoga with participants from various sections of the society. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014.