Inside Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Vacation

Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate her 35th birthday on July 18. The actress is currently on a vacation with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. Priyanka has been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures from her vacation on social media. In the pictures, the Don actress is seen surrounded by water, serenity and beauty. Last night, she shared a picture, in which she was seen posing in the dark on the beach side. The image was captioned as: "Mermaid under the stars... #birthdayfeels #thechopravacation." Priyanka started the second day of her holiday with a pool date with her family. She shared a photograph, captioned: "Happy times. #birthdayfeels #familyfirst #thechopravacation @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 @tam2cul."
Highlights
- Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen posing on the beach side
- "Mermaid under the stars," wrote Priyanka Chopra
- Priyanka started the second day of her holiday with a pool date with fami
See the pictures posted by Priyanka Chopra here:
Last year, Priyanka celebrated her birthday in New York along with her Quantico co-stars.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut this year with Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. Recently, pictures of Priyanka on the sets of her third Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? were circulated on social media. She will co-star with Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth in the film.
Priyanka is also shooting for A Kid Like Jake, co-starring actors Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Claire Danes (Homeland). The film is being directed by Silas Howard.
She will reportedly begin shooting for the third season of the American TV series Quantico soon.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Jai Gangaajal. According to reports, the actress has signed a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan, in which she will be portraying the role of writer-poetess Amrita Pritam. She will reportedly also feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla.