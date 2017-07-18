Inside Monalisa's Malaysia Vacation With Husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are in Kuala Lumpur for their honeymoon

All India | Written by | Updated: July 18, 2017 18:24 IST
Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Kuala Lumpur (Image courtesy: vikrant8235)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Let's go fast for our much-awaited holiday," Monalisa wrote on Instagram
  2. Monalisa married Vikrant on Bigg Boss 10
  3. Monalisa is a Bhojpuri actress
Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for their honeymoon. Both the actors gave a sneak peek of their Malaysian holiday on Instagram. Monalisa and Vikrant flew out of Mumbai a couple of days ago. Monalisa, a famous Bhojpuri actress, posted a picture of the duo from the airport with the caption, "Let's go fast for our much-awaited holiday #superexcited #honeymoon." Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Bigg Boss 10 in January this year. Monalisa was a contestant while Vikrant appeared on the show briefly.

Here are the pictures from Monalisa and Vikrant's honeymoon diary.
 
 
 
 
 

Monalisa and Vikrant got married according to Hindu rituals. The celebrations began with a haldi ceremony, sangeet and finally the wedding. Monalisa's co-contestants were divided into ladkiwale and ladkewale. It was alleged that the wedding was a publicity stunt just to spike the rating of the show. However, Monalisa dismissed the reports and told new agency PTI, "I am doing good in Bhojpuri films. People do know me and after taking part in Bigg Boss, more people started to know more about me. I don't need to get married for publicity. We were in a relationship for eight years and were planning to get married. It was heart-warming. It is sad when people think it is a publicity stunt."

Check out these pictures of Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding celebrations.
 
Monalisa and Vikrant married on Bigg Boss 10

 
Monalisa and Vikrant married on Bigg Boss 10


After their stint in Bigg Boss 10, the couple featured together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. After few episodes, they got eliminated. Nach Baliye 8 was won by Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

(With PTI inputs)

