Inside Karan Johar's 'Sunday Binge' With Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty. Watch Video

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Mumbai residence has hosted several Bollywood celebrities during parties and gatherings. On his birthday, some of the top-rated stars of the film and television industry came to wish KJo. And just a few weeks after the birthday bash, Karan hosted a 'Sunday binge' for actresses Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty and close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Shilpa Shetty took us inside their small get-together, which included good food and a bit of leg-pulling. "Sunday binge guys. With the mother of all actors, Sridevi. Please go to the theatres and watch MOM," says Shilpa in a video posted by the actress on Instagram. To this, Sridevi says, "Karan is covering my light. Please."
"Sunday Binge directed by @karanjohar shot by @shamitashetty_official going crazy at his place with @sridevi.kapoor nd @manishmalhotra05 (trying to overfeed me) # sundaybinge #mom #goodtimes #momandmominthehouse #laughs," Shilpa wrote. Her mother Sunanda Shetty was also a part of the get-together.
Sridevi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film MOM, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. MOM is Sridevi's first film in five years. English Vinglish, which released in 2012, was Sridevi's last film. MOM hits the screens on July 14.
Meanwhile, Sridevi also stepped out for dinner with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi on Sunday. Here are some pics from their outing.
Karan Johar, who became a father to twins Roohi and Yash in February, is currently basking in the glory of the record-smashing success of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. Karan's Dharma Productions was in charge of the Hindi release of the film.