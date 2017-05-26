Inside Karan Johar's Party: Shah Rukh Khan, Son Aryan Hung Out With Sara Ali Khan. See Pics

It was Karan Johar's 45th birthday on May 25, which of course called for a party - the sort only KJo can host. Karan's birthday bash had a guest list of 128 invitees comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna (who is the filmmaker's best friend), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek, Katrina Kaif and more. Meanwhile, the younger generation was represented by Shah Rukh's son Aryan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor - Sridevi's daughter. In pictures shared on social media, Shah Rukh and Aryan can be seen hanging out with Sara at the party. Dressed in casuals, the Khan men posed with Sara, who looked absolutely stunning in white.
Ahead of the party, Akshay and Twinkle were spotted in their car - partly colour-coordinated. Aamir also arrived with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Aishwarya, who looked pretty in black, was accompanied by her husband Abhishek. Hrithik Roshan, whose ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrived separately, also checked in.
Deepika was rather stylish in a black ensemble while Katrina picked blue for the evening. Kriti Sanon was in a very colourful mood while Malaika Arora was ravishing, as usual, in yellow. Anushka Sharma wore a cheeky expression to go with her chic look. Alia Bhatt drove in with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Varun Dhawan was also there with Natasha Dalal, who he is reported to be dating.
Here's a glimpse of Sidharth and Alia's fun times from inside the party.
Sara was photographed arriving alone in her car. Jhanvi was smart in an off-shoulder dress.
Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne, Neha Dhupia and Nimrat Kaur were also on the guest list.
The men's section was also represented by Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Farhan Akhtar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Tusshar Kapoor.
Karan Johar blew out 45 candles on his birthday on Thursday. Karan last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Badrinath Ki Dulhania remains his last produced film. He will next be producing Dragon, Ayan Mukerji's film, starring Ranbir and Alia. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was also in charge of distributing the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, all versions of which have made over Rs 1,500 crores worldwide.
Belated happy birthday, Karan Johar!