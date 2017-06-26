Inside Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party With Ranbir, Ranveer And KJo Arjun Kapoor had three birthday cakes and showed us how to successfully dodge that friend who wants to smear the birthday cake on your face

Highlights
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a suit while others opted for casuals
Karan Johar added bling to the party
Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also there

#arjunkabirthday #ranbir @sanjaykapoor2500 @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT With the #gunday boys!!!! @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh #arjunkabirthday A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT Happy birthday @arjunkapoor !!! Have a super special year!!! Big love always A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT



We all have that one friend who wants to smear the birthday cake on your face. So does Arjun Kapoor. Here's a video of how Arjun Kapoor's dodged that friend. Taking tips?

Birthday boy A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:42am PDT



Arjun also celebrated his birthday with the media and his Mubarakan co-stars Ileana and Athiya at an event to launch the film's song Hawa Hawa. Here are pics:



Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Half Girlfriend opposite Sharddha Kapoor. The Mohit Suri-directed film was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor.



Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie. His sister is Anshula while Jhanvi and Khushi (born to Boney Kapoor and his second wife Sridevi) are his half-sisters. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvarshan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor are Arjun's cousins.



