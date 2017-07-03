Injured Disha Patani Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff was photographed with her rumoured girlfriend in Bandra, Mumbai

Tiger Shroff photographed with Disha Patani in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Disha Patani is seen walking with the help of crutches in the photos Tiger Shroff is seen escorting Disha towards the car Tiger and Disha will co-star in Baaghi 2 Munna Michael, was recently photographed with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Mumbai's Bandra. In the photographs, the 25-year-old actress' right foot is seen bandaged and she is seen walking with the help of crutches. Despite her discomfort, Disha happily posed for a selfie with a fan. Tiger Shroff patiently escorted her towards the car. Tiger and Disha co-starred in Befikra, a music video by the Meet Bros and have reportedly been dating for over a year now. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani photographed in Bandra, Mumbai Tiger Shroff photographed in Mumbai Disha Patani photographed in Mumbai Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani photographed in Bandra, Mumbai



In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Tiger Shroff said that he is happy that he will be co-starring with Disha in Baaghi 2 as they share a 'great bond.'



"I will be more at ease for sure as we (Disha and I) share a great bond and I am more comfortable with her," PTI quoted Tiger Shroff as saying.



Disha Patani started her acting career in 2015 with Telugu film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.



Disha Patani last featured in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.



Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Remo D'Souza's superhero film A Flying Jatt. He is currently Heropanti and Baaghi. Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21.



(With PTI inputs)



