Inherited Legacy Of Jungle Raj In UP, Will Establish Rule Of Law: Yogi Adityanath

The three-month-old BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has inherited "Jungle Raj" or lawlessness, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday as he came under attack from political rivals over continuing caste clashes and tension in Saharanpur in the western part of the state."This is a very big state, it has a 22 crore population. We inherited a legacy of Jungle Raj. Criminals were being propped up by the state," said Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi, lashing out at his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, who had only hours before alleged a "breakdown of law and order" in UP.Chief Minister Aditynath promised that the "rule of the law is our priority and we will establish it," adding that since the new government had started work, "some people are feeling sour about it."He also added that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. "They will not be spared," he said.The BJP swept to power in UP in March this year, dashing Mr Yadav's hope for a second term as chief minister. A key part of the BJP's campaign was an attack on the Samajwadi Party over law and order.However, chief minister Adityanath has himself been under attack over the increasing number of crimes and law and order situation in the state.Blaming the Yogi government for the recent caste clashes in Saharanpur, Akhilesh Yadav had earlier in the day said "What else can you expect from BJP? What we can expect from the one who had divided the Indian festival (Diwali and Ramzaan), electricity, Shamshan and Kabristaan during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. They are the root cause of this communal conflict."Earlier today, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was denied permission by the UP police to visit Saharanpur tomorrow. Senior police officer Aditya Mishra told NDTV that no politician is being allowed to visit the town for now.On Tuesday, a Dalit man was killed and several people were injured when a mob attacked supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati with swords and guns soon after she held a rally in Shabbirpur. Before Ms Mayawati's rally 12 homes in the village belonging to Rajputs had been set afire by unknown people and the mob attack was seen as retaliation. Groups of Dalits then attacked shops and markets.