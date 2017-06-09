Infosys Denies Founders Looking To Sell Their Stake, Share Prices Fall Infosys shares fell to their lowest since May 5.

Shares of software company Infosys fell as much as 3.5% today Highlights Infosys shares hit their lowest-level in over a month A report said promoters are planning to sell their stakes Infosys said it has no information on such development



Infosys co-founders are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75 percent stake, worth about 28,000 crores, in the software services exporter, the newspaper reported.



The newspaper, however, quoted Infosys founder Narayana Murthy denying such a move. Mr Murthy, along with his family, is the largest shareholder in Infosys with a 3.44 per cent stake.



A statement from Infosys said, "This speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters. The company further reiterates that it has no information on any such development."



But shares of the software company fell as much as 3.5 per cent to their lowest since May 5.



Promoters were not immediately reachable.



In recent months, the founders and the board of India's second-largest exporter of software services have clashed over governance issues, with Mr Murthy and others deeply critical of pay hikes and severance packages for senior executives. The Infosys board chose to back CEO Vishal Sikka. Just days ago, Mr Murthy said that to guard against lay-offs, top executives should take pay cuts. © Thomson Reuters 2017



