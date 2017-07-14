Infosys CEO Arrives For Quarterly Result In Indigenously Built Autonomous Cart

An autonomous vehicle for me & Pravin, built right in Mysore @Infosys Engg Services!

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on Friday arrived in style to address the media at the company's Bengaluru headquarters. He took a ride on an autonomous (driverless) vehicle, built by Infosys engineers, to brief the media about the IT major's first quarter earnings. Dr Sikka said the autonomous vehicle is a symbol of cutting edge technology. In a tweet, Dr Sikka said: "Who says we can't build transformative technologies?"Dr Sikka also said that the vehicle has been built by Infosys engineers and is meant to train other employees on technologies like artificial intelligence.The Infosys CEO also highlighted that Infosys is also strongly focusing on new technologies like artificial intelligence and next generation analytics.India's second biggest IT services exporter Infosys today announced a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, helped by key client wins. Infosys revenues for the June quarter came in at Rs 17,078 crore. Importantly, Infosys raised its dollar revenue guidance, cheering the markets. Global financial services major Morgan Stanley expected Infosys to post net profit of Rs 3,335 crore on revenues of Rs 17,119 crore in the June quarter. In the March quarter, Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs 3,603 crore on revenues of Rs 17,120 crore.Infosys raised dollar revenue guidance to 7.1-9.1 per cent for the year, against its April forecast of 6.1-8.1 per cent. Markets cheered Infosys earnings with the stock rising over 2 per cent as compared to flat broader market.The revenue guidance hike assumes significance despite stagnant global IT spending. Global IT research firm Gartner on Thursday further lowered its 2017 IT spending growth estimate to 2.4 per cent from the 2.7 per cent earlier. The research firm had first predicted for a 3 per cent growth in worldwide IT spends, which got revised down to 2.7 per cent in January this year.