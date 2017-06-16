Indu Sarkar Trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh And Kirti Kulhari Spar In Tense Emergency-Era Film The trailer of Madhur Bhandarkar's film Indu Sarkar, starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher, was unveiled by the makers of the film today

The trailer of Madhur Bhandarkar's film Indu Sarkar, starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher, was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The three-minute trailer, which starts with the announcement of Emergency across the nation, captures the struggle of people and violence during the 21-month long period (1975-1977). The trailer shows how Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of a rebel poetess with a prominent speech impediment, raises her voice against the injustice. She is forced to give up her children. However, the she doesn't let that break her down and says: "Arjun ke irade hil sakte hain, ghayal Draupadi ke nahi." Neil Nitin Mukesh looks highly convincing in the role of late politician Sanjay Gandhi. Actress Supriya Vinod, who portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, makes a brief appearance along with Anupam Kher.



Watch the trailer of Indu Sarkar here:





Indu Sarkar also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury in a key role. The film has been produced by Bharat Shah.



The music of Indu Sarkar has been composed by Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri, who are working together for the first time.



Indu Sarkar marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. They have previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.



Madhur Bhandarkar has previously helmed films like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Traffic Signal, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Heroine.



Chandni Bar won him the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2001.



Madhur Bhandarkar has also received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 and Traffic Signal respectively.





