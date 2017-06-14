Indu Sarkar Poster: Neil Nitin Mukesh As 'Most Daring' Character Yet - Sanjay Gandhi

Highlights
- "In my most daring character portrayed on screen ever," wrote Neil
- Actress Supriya Vinod also features on the poster
- Supriya will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
See the second poster of Indu Sarkar here:
28th July 2017. In my most daring character potryed on screen ever. #indusarkar@imbhandarkar. @IamKirtiKulhari@AnupamPkherpic.twitter.com/Hv44PXhf0t— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2017
Indu Sarkar also features Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
Last month, Neil Nitin Mukesh completed the shoot of Indu Sarkar. The New York actor shared a picture from the sets in which he was seen posing with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
And it's a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song "chadta Sooraj dheere dheere " originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil
A still from Indu Sarkar had gone viral on social media in March.
We can expect some ultimate performance. #NeilNitinAsSanjayGandhipic.twitter.com/XmFhL59mhb— vaibhav sharma (@iLuckyVaibhav) March 6, 2017
Indu Sarkar is Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar. They have previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.
Indu Sarkar has been produced by Bharat Shah. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.
Neil Nitin Mukesh last made a cameo appearance in 2016 movie Wazir. After Indu Sarkar, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.
Neil Nitin Mukesh will also feature as the antagonist opposite Baahubali's Prabhas in Sujeeth's Saaho.