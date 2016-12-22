Indrani Mukerjea, Accused of Daughter Sheena Bora's murder, Gets 1 Day Bail For Father's Funeral

A special court in Mumbai has given one day bail to Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Boara, to attend the funeral of her father who died in Assam last week.The court has given Ms Mukerjea one-day bail on December 27 but with certain conditions - she will stay in Mumbai and will be escorted by policemen at all times.24-year-old Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier marriage, was allegedly killed by her mother, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012.Ms Bora was the unacknowledged daughter of Ms Mukerjea. In public, she was introduced as Ms Mukerjea's sister. The murder remained undiscovered for three years. The case came to limelight after Ms Bora's remains were found in August 2015 in the forest in Raigad, around 80 km from Mumbai.Ms Mukerjea's son Mekhail Bora on Wednesday submitted a letter in a court and requested that Ms Mukerjea should not be given bail to attend her father's funeral in Guwahati as it will create "chaos and unnecessary disturbance" in his life.