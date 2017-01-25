Indo-UK Ties Have 'Bright Future' Ahead: Minister

Indo-UK ties have a "bright future" ahead and their partnership has gone from strength to strength, Britain's senior minister Alok Sharma said today."I would like to extend my warmest wishes to the people of India and the British Indian community in the United Kingdom on the occasion of India's Republic Day," said Sharma, the UK Foreign Office minister for Asia."In the year that India celebrates its 70th anniversary of independence, Republic Day marks a significant point in India's history when its Constitution came into force, leading to the flourishing and successful democracy it is today," Sharma said in his message released by the Foreign Office.Highlighting that Republic Day is a reminder of the "deep and longstanding ties" between the two governments, he said, "(The ties are) the 'living bridge' between our people, supported by 1.5 million British Indians who make up our successful and vibrant diaspora community.""I have the honour to represent the Government on UK-India affairs and am proud to see our partnership go from strength to strength. During Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to India in November, she and Prime Minister Modi set a bold vision for the UK-India partnership," Sharma said."They underlined their commitment to working together to promote our people's prosperity, improve global security and tackle the challenges that both our countries face today. Our two countries have much in common, our shared history, values, culture and language. We have a bright future ahead," he said. Sharma concluded his message with the Hindi phrase, "Hardik Shubhkamnayein (hearty congratulations)".