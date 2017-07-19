IndiGo To Let Grounded TDP Lawmaker Diwakar Reddy Fly Again

JC Diwakar Reddy, the TDP lawmaker banned by domestic airlines for creating a ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport last month, can fly again. IndiGo, the budget airline which had first barred the 73-year-old lawmaker for misbehaving with its officials said the issue had been "amicably resolved" and it had decided to revoke the ban on flying the lawmaker. Other airlines which had grounded the parliamentarian in solidarity have been informed about the IndiGo management's decision and are expected to withdraw the bar on Mr Reddy flying too.IndiGo had last month announced that it would not allow Mr Diwakar Reddy on its flights after he showed up late for his flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad on 15 June and misbehaved with airline officials because they refused to issue him a boarding pass.The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker from Anantapur was also said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo staff.The MP had apparently reported at the check-in counter 28 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight against the regulation of 45 minutes. As the airline staff told him they could not issue him a boarding pass, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with them.