IndiGo Sells Rs 777 Tickets, Delhi-Mumbai Below Rs 2,000. Details Here

has dropped fares as part of a promotional offer on select flights and is selling all-inclusive tickets from Rs 777. IndiGo's offer closes today and is applicable for travel between 21 July 2017 and 20 September 2017. IndiGo on its website said this offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Port Blair, Pune and Srinagar. IndiGo also said the offer is available on all booking channels.IndiGo did not disclose the number of seats available under the promotional offer. It said the offer is subject to availability, adding that it is valid on bookings made 15 days prior to travel. The Rs 777 offer is applicable on tickets between Srinagar and Jammu. A search on IndiGo's website showed Srinagar-Jammu tickets available at Rs 777 in August.

Ahmedabad-Delhi (Rs 1881), Bhubaneswar-Delhi (Rs 2600), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Goa (Rs 2,848), Delhi-Guwahati (Rs 2,899) and Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 1,999) are some of the other routes which come under the promotional sale. IndiGo's website showed tickets available on Delhi-Mumbai route available for Rs 1,999 for journey later this month.

The start of the lean travel season has led to a fresh round of fare cuts from airlines. Another carrier Vistara is selling tickets from Rs 799. Analysts say that the discounted offers from airlines will help support the passenger load factor for airlines in July-September season, which is typically a lead period for the travel. Online travel portals have said low fares have spurred a strong interest for travel during the lean season.

Indian domestic market has been seeing strong growth over the past few years. The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-May 2017 was 465.87 lakh as against 396.04 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 17.63 per cent, government data showed.



