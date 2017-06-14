IndiGo Rs 899 Offer Ends Today. Details Here

Today is the last day for booking tickets under. Ahead of the lean travel season, IndiGo had earlier announced a new promotional offer called 'All Time Low', under which India's biggest carrier is offering fares starting Rs 899. IndiGo's Rs 899 promotional offer is applicable for travel between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017. IndiGo did not disclose the number of seats available under this 'All Time Low' offer. This offer is subject to availability and is applicable on all our booking channels, IndiGo said.IndiGo's offer is valid on select one-way domestic routes. According to IndiGo, this promotional offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.IndiGo on its website said that the Rs 899 offer is applicable on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Starting fares on some of the other routes include Delhi-Mumbai Rs 2,199, Delhi-Nagpur Rs 1999, Delhi-Udaipur Rs 1,599, Delhi-Kolkata Rs 3,097, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,999, and Bengaluru-Mumbai Rs 1,899.Other carriers too have been coming up with low fares to woo flyers. Vistara, for example, has announced all-inclusive fares starting Rs 849 in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy. Applicable on travel between June 28 and September 20,is open till June 17. Budget carrieron Tuesday announced "Pre-Monsoon" sale offering tickets as low as Rs. 899 on select domestic routes. The GoAir promotional sale is open till June 15 for a travel period between July 1 and September 30.Discounted fares from airlines amid growing competition have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2017 were 364 lakh as against 309.35 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 17.71 per cent, according to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation.