IndiGo Plane Collides With Aerobridge At Jaipur Airport

All India | | Updated: May 06, 2017 18:19 IST
Officials said no one was injured in the incident (Representational)

Jaipur:  An IndiGo aircraft suffered damage to one of its wings when it hit an aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at Sanganer airport here.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

Flight 6E-962 from Delhi with 174 passengers on board landed at the airport this morning. One of the wings of the plane collided with the aerobridge when the pilot was parking it on the apron, M P Bansal, the acting director of the airport, told PTI.

The airline in a statement said, "The aircraft came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at the airport."

"There was no injury reported to anyone. Indigo has voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator. It is also being investigated by our internal safety department."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

