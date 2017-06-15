IndiGo Extends 'All Time Low' Fare Offer, Tickets Below Rs 900

Budget carrier IndiGo has extended its "All Time Low" promotional fare scheme. The scheme now ends on June 18 and tickets can be booked for travel between July 1 and September 30, IndiGo stated on its website. The Rs 899 fare is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route, it added. IndiGo's website also showed Agartala-Guwahati (Rs 1,099), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 1,199), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru-Goa (Rs 1,299) and Ahmedabad-Jaipur (Rs 1,399) among other routes that offer attractive fares. This offer is subject to availability and applicable on all booking channels.These all-inclusive one-way fares are for domestic travel only. It is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, IndiGo said.With a fleet size of 135, IndiGo currently operate flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international.Other carriers too have been come up with low fares to woo flyers. Vistara, for example, has announced all-inclusive fares starting Rs 849. GoAir also announced "Pre-Monsoon" sale offering tickets as low as Rs 899 on select domestic routes.Discounted fares from airlines amid growing competition have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2017 were 364 lakh as against 309.35 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 17.71 per cent, according to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).