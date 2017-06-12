IndiGo Announces 'All-Time Low' Offer, Tickets Below Rs. 900

Budget carrier IndiGo has come out with a promotional offer called 'All Time Low' under which India's biggest carrier is offering tickets starting from Rs 899. IndiGo's Rs 899 offer is open till June 14 and applicable for travel between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017. The offer is valid on select one-way routes, IndiGo said. "This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata,Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam," IndiGo said on its website.IndiGo also said that the offer is subject to availability and applicable on all booking channels. According to IndiGo's website, the Rs 899 offer is applicable on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Staring fares on some of the other routes include Bengaluru-Delhi at Rs 2,999, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,999, Delhi-Amritsar Rs 1,599, Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rs 2,799 and Delhi-Hyderabad Rs 2,499.Other carriers too have been coming up with low fares to woo flyers. Attractive fares and growing competition among airliners have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2017 were 364 lakhs as against 309.35 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, a growth of 17.71 per cent, according to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The passenger load factor in the month of April 2017 showed an increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to beginning of holiday season.