Republic Day 2017: India's Tejas, NSG Commandos Debut In Parade At Rajpath

Republic Day Celebrations 2017: grand celebrations at Delhi's Rajpath

New Delhi: India celebrated its 68th Republic Day today with a grand parade at Rajpath, the ceremonial road in the heart of Delhi flanked by the country's most important buildings. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, dignitaries and hundreds others watched the parade that showcases India's military strength and cultural diversity. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest this year. Heavy security is in place after intelligence warnings of a terror attack through air and terrorists disguising themselves as security personnel.