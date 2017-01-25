India's Support To Nepal Not An Interference: Ambassador Ranjit Rae

India today said it was not meddling in Nepal's internal affairs but asserted that chaos, instability and conflict in the Himalayan nation will have a "direct impact" on India.Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae also said the continued Indian support to Nepal should not be perceived as interference in Nepal's internal matters.Speaking at the Reporter's Club in Kathmandu, on the eve of India's 68th Republic Day, Rae asserted that India has provided support for the development of Nepal."India has never interfered in the affairs of Nepal and we are sure that such interference will not benefit India," Rae said."India does not have any interest in Nepal's new Constitution. We (India and Indian people) only wish that all groups of Nepal should move ahead together. It is Nepal's internal matter as to how it gets ahead together by sorting out internal problems," the envoy was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.It is natural for both the countries that share a variety of relations to have general misunderstandings in any issue, he said, suggesting that such misunderstandings should be resolved through dialogue and consultations."India always wants Nepal to have stability, peace and prosperity as chaos, instability and conflict in the country will have a direct impact on India due to the open border between the two countries," he said."Although a political circle of Kathmandu thinks that India is interfering in the internal matters of the neighbouring country, I think the people of Kathmandu do not buy the idea," he said.He also underlined the need for further strengthening bilateral ties and move forward by focusing on economic partnership in the days ahead."The basis of our relations should be economic agenda and we need to move forward by joining hands together in the path of prosperity and development," Rae said.He also claimed that Nepal-India relations have already moved forward by forging an economic partnership, which is clearly evident from the preparation of the detailed project report of the Pancheshwor Multipurpose Project, which has reached the final stage.Rae also talked about the progress made by construction of Upper Karnali and Arun Third Project despite some obstacles posed by some elements.Generation of electricity will immensely benefit Nepal as it can not only fulfil the domestic demands but can also export to India and other countries, he said.