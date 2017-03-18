India's Longest Road Tunnel To Be Open To Traffic Soon, PM Modi Likey To Flag Off

India's longest surface tunnel at Chenani in Jammu's Udhampur district is complete. The 9-km-long tunnel passes through the Himalayas on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and will be open to traffic soon following successful completion of trial run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the highway tunnel by the end of March. "The tunnel will be formally thrown open to general vehicular traffic after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon," said J S Rathore, Project Director Chenani Nashiri Tunnelway Ltd.It has taken nearly six years for the project's completion, since the work started in May 2011 in the lower Himalayan mountain range. The twin-tube tunnel, at an elevation of 1,200 metres and part of a 286-km-long four-lane project on the highway, has been built at a cost of over Rs 3,720 crore.It will be a significant time saver reducing the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 30 kilometres and will make it easy for tourists to reach the Valley. "The tunnel has saved the travel time by three to four hours, we are very happy, I am going through the tunnel for the first time," said Nisar Ahmad, a truck driver.Travel will cost a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Rs 55 on one side and Rs 85 for to-and-fro journey and Rs 1,870 for a month's travel, while bigger vehicles like mini buses will have pay Rs 90 as one side toll and Rs 135 for to-and-fro toll. Buses and trucks will have pay Rs 190 as one side toll and Rs 285 as two side toll.Passing across a highly seismic zone the tunnel is an engineering marvel. It will be the first in India to be equipped with world class "integrated tunnel control system" through which ventilation, fire control, signals, communication and electrical systems will be automatically actuated."It is a historic moment, Cheneni- Nashiri is the longest road tunnel, this is an example of the great work done by Indian engineers", said Mr Rathore.The tunnel will eventually make the Valley accessible by an all-weather road and avoid the biggest stumbling block, the landslide-prone stretch.With the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remaining blocked for most parts of winter due to snow and landslides, the tunnel is an important step to make it an all-weather road, better connectivity with the rest of the country will also help to boost the trade and commerce in the valley.(With inputs from PTI)