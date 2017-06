The 640-ton GSLV Mk III rocket - as much as 200 full-grown Asian elephants or five Jumbo jets

New Delhi: India's largest rocket, which may carry humans to space some day, is expected to be launched tomorrow. The 640-ton GSLV Mk III rocket - as much as 200 full-grown Asian elephants or five Jumbo jets - will be on its maiden flight from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 5.28 pm on Monday. The 24-hour countdown has already started. For now, the rocket will carry a satellite. It is expected that one day -- in over 7 years -- it will carry astronauts to space.