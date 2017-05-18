India's IT Capital Now Flaunts Yusuf Arakkal's Last Masterpiece

KJ George, Bengaluru Development Minister formally unveiled the artwork on Wednesday evening.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 01:27 IST
Sara Arakkal, wife of Yusuf Arakkal said work on the sculpture started in 2014.

Bengaluru:  The last ever sculpture done by the late Bengaluru-based artist, Yusuf Arakkal, has been given pride of place at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on the city's Mahatma Gandhi Road. The sculpture, created specifically for India's tech capital is titled 'Art and Science Takes Off.'

Sara Arakkal, an art dealer and wife of Yusuf Arakkal said, "This started in 2014… He finished it by the time he passed away, we couldn’t put it anywhere. It was lying for two years."

The sculpture was sponsored by another Bengalurean, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. 

She said, "Yusuf Arakkal started off life as an engineer with HAL so he had a fascination for aircrafts and so as a tribute to the City he actually created this sculpture. And it signifies how the City is taking off in terms of science and technology, in terms of leadership."
 
The Rangoli Art Centre itself is an initiative by the city's Metro Corporation to promote art and culture

K J George, Bengaluru Development Minister formally unveiled the artwork on Wednesday evening. He travelled the city's scientific strength. "Indian Institute of Science was there and Indian Institute of Technology is here. Then HAL, HMT, all public sector those days itself it was stationed in Bangalore City. And IT, today’s IT capital is Bangalore. BT also," he said. 

The Rangoli Art Centre itself is an initiative by the city's Metro Corporation to promote art and culture. 

