India's Economy: The Good, Bad And Ugly

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, discusses the state of the Indian economy, inflation, the Goods and Services Tax or GST reform and the impact of the notes ban. On Thursday, Mr Subramanian had flayed global rating agencies, saying they haven't upgraded India "despite clear improvements in our economic fundamentals" which include inflation, growth, and current account performance. Despite its rapid growth, India still has a BBB rating. China's rating has been upgraded to AA, despite its slowing growth and rising debts. Earlier today, data showed India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years.
Here are the live updates:
'Not sure how much 'old' demonetised cash came back, it is still being counted' says the Chief Economic Adviser
GST is a huge improvement as compared to the current taxation regime: Arvind Subramanian
China's growth is slowing down but India is going to grow faster: Arvind Subramanian
Rating agencies have acquired a reputation for calling out crises after they happen: Arvind Subramanian
India not upgraded despite improving fundamentals. Global rating agencies unfair to India vs China
Rupee is strengthening because investors are upbeat about Indian economy: Arvind Subramanian
- Rupee's rise however hurts the exports sector
- We should not allow our currency (rupee) to become too strong
Arvind Subramanian says "Companies are borrowing through bonds, that's Indian jugaad"
It is the Reserve Bank of India's mandate to keep inflation under check, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy
In recent months, we have over-performed on inflation, says Arvind Subramanian, referring to 4 per cent inflation target
Sluggishness of credit growth is a challenge, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy
