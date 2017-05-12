India's Economy: The Good, Bad And Ugly



22:20 (IST) 'Not sure how much 'old' demonetised cash came back, it is still being counted' says the Chief Economic Adviser

22:20 (IST) Auto industry back in top gear after demonetisation bump

22:19 (IST) GST is a huge improvement as compared to the current taxation regime: Arvind Subramanian 22:13 (IST) Prepping for mega reform Goods and Services Tax

22:12 (IST) China's growth is slowing down but India is going to grow faster: Arvind Subramanian 22:09 (IST) Industrial growth remains a concern

22:06 (IST) Rating agencies have acquired a reputation for calling out crises after they happen: Arvind Subramanian 22:03 (IST) India not upgraded despite improving fundamentals. Global rating agencies unfair to India vs China

22:02 (IST) Rupee is strengthening because investors are upbeat about Indian economy: Arvind Subramanian

Rupee's rise however hurts the exports sector

We should not allow our currency (rupee) to become too strong 22:01 (IST) Rupee bounces back: assessing its rise

21:57 (IST) We cannot growth rapidly unless our exports grow: Arvind Subramanian 21:56 (IST) Export recovery a big positive for Indian economy

21:55 (IST) Arvind Subramanian says "Companies are borrowing through bonds, that's Indian jugaad" 21:54 (IST) It is the Reserve Bank of India's mandate to keep inflation under check, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy 21:52 (IST) Time for central bank to cut interest rates?

21:51 (IST) Inflation outlook is relatively benign, says the Chief Economic Adviser 21:47 (IST) Should government relax fiscal deficit targets to boost growth?

21:44 (IST) In recent months, we have over-performed on inflation, says Arvind Subramanian, referring to 4 per cent inflation target

21:42 (IST) Sluggishness of credit growth is a challenge, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy

21:39 (IST) Bank credit growth falls sharply as demand for loans dries up

21:38 (IST) We don't get enough divergent voices on the macro economy, says Mr Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, discusses the state of the Indian economy, inflation, the Goods and Services Tax or GST reform and the impact of the notes ban. On Thursday, Mr Subramanian had flayed global rating agencies, saying they haven't upgraded India "despite clear improvements in our economic fundamentals" which include inflation, growth, and current account performance. Despite its rapid growth, India still has a BBB rating. China's rating has been upgraded to AA, despite its slowing growth and rising debts. Earlier today, data showed India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years.