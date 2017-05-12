India's Economy: The Good, Bad And Ugly

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2017 22:20 IST
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, discusses the state of the Indian economy, inflation, the Goods and Services Tax or GST reform and the impact of the notes ban. On Thursday, Mr Subramanian had flayed global rating agencies, saying they haven't upgraded India "despite clear improvements in our economic fundamentals" which include inflation, growth, and current account performance. Despite its rapid growth, India still has a BBB rating. China's rating has been upgraded to AA, despite its slowing growth and rising debts. Earlier today, data showed India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years.

Here are the live updates:


May 12, 2017
22:20 (IST)
'Not sure how much 'old' demonetised cash came back, it is still being counted' says the Chief Economic Adviser

May 12, 2017
22:20 (IST)
Auto industry back in top gear after demonetisation bump
May 12, 2017
22:19 (IST)
GST is a huge improvement as compared to the current taxation regime: Arvind Subramanian
May 12, 2017
22:13 (IST)
Prepping for mega reform Goods and Services Tax
May 12, 2017
22:12 (IST)
China's growth is slowing down but India is going to grow faster: Arvind Subramanian
May 12, 2017
22:09 (IST)
Industrial growth remains a concern
May 12, 2017
22:06 (IST)
Rating agencies have acquired a reputation for calling out crises after they happen: Arvind Subramanian 
May 12, 2017
22:03 (IST)
India not upgraded despite improving fundamentals. Global rating agencies unfair to India vs China
May 12, 2017
22:02 (IST)
Rupee is strengthening because investors are upbeat about Indian economy: Arvind Subramanian
  • Rupee's rise however hurts the exports sector
  • We should not allow our currency (rupee) to become too strong
May 12, 2017
22:01 (IST)
Rupee bounces back: assessing its rise
May 12, 2017
21:57 (IST)
We cannot growth rapidly unless our exports grow: Arvind Subramanian
May 12, 2017
21:56 (IST)
Export recovery a big positive for Indian economy
May 12, 2017
21:55 (IST)
Arvind Subramanian says "Companies are borrowing through bonds, that's Indian jugaad"
May 12, 2017
21:54 (IST)
It is the Reserve Bank of India's mandate to keep inflation under check, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy
May 12, 2017
21:52 (IST)
Time for central bank to cut interest rates?
May 12, 2017
21:51 (IST)
Inflation outlook is relatively benign, says the Chief Economic Adviser
May 12, 2017
21:47 (IST)
Should government relax fiscal deficit targets to boost growth?
May 12, 2017
21:46 (IST)
May 12, 2017
21:44 (IST)
In recent months, we have over-performed on inflation, says Arvind Subramanian, referring to 4 per cent inflation target

May 12, 2017
21:43 (IST)
Inflation is down to 2.99%: Good news or bad news?
May 12, 2017
21:42 (IST)
Sluggishness of credit growth is a challenge, Mr Subramanian tells Prannoy Roy

May 12, 2017
21:39 (IST)
Bank credit growth falls sharply as demand for loans dries up
 
May 12, 2017
21:38 (IST)
We don't get enough divergent voices on the macro economy, says Mr Subramanian
