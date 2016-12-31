Indians Have Redefined Concept Of Sacrifice:10 PM Narendra Modi Quotes

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on impact of demonetisation ahead of the New Year.

New Delhi: In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked the country for its cooperation in the demonetisation drive which he launched suddenly on November 8. He has announced several schemes for farmers and the poor. PM Modi praised the people for bearing with hardships amid a cash crunch that has followed the ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes aimed at combating corruption and tax evasion and said he has directed that the banking system return to normal at the earliest, particularly in rural areas. A deadline to exchange old notes at banks ended yesterday, December 30.