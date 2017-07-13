Indians Among 11 Killed In Saudi Fire, Sushma Swaraj Says 'Staff Rushing'

11 workers from India and Bangladesh died on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia's Najran when a fire ripped through the windowless house they shared. Six others were injured in the fire which broke out due to short circuit in an old air-conditioning unit, according to preliminary information.Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Wednesday evening that the government is aware of the tragedy and that the "staff is rushing there by the first available flight."Ms Swaraj was responding to a tweet by a woman named Vidya S, who said her domestic help's husband died in the fire. "We are not able to get the help to bring back his remains," Ms Vidya had tweeted to Ms Swaraj."I am aware of the fire tragedy in Najran in which we have lost 10 Indian nationals and six injured are in the hospital. I have spoken to Consul General Jeddah. Najran is 900 kilometres from Jeddah. Our staff is rushing by the first flight available. Our Consul General is in touch with the Governor of Najran. He is updating me on regular basis," Ms Swaraj replied in a series of tweets.The workers, who belonged to a construction company, were living near a gold market area in Faisaliah district. Among the six injured workers, four were from India, Saudi Gazette reported.Najran Governor Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the fire incident.Prince Jluwi also expressed concern at the absence of control over foreign workers' residences and the role of field teams of the Civil Defence and the Municipality, reported the state-run Saudi Press Agency. He said that these entities must stop companies from renting out buildings which are unfit for living. The oil-rich kingdom is home to nine million foreign workers, many of them from South Asia.