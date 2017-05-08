Woman Tortured, Forced To Wed At Gunpoint In Pak, Says Foreign Ministry

A young woman living in Islamabad who wanted help to get back to India, has filed a case against her husband, saying he forced her to marry him at gunpoint. Twenty-year-old Uzma had approached the Indian High Commission last week asking for help. Her husband Tahir Ali had alleged that the officials had detained her against her will.The external affairs ministry today said, "She was sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically in Pakistan by a Pakistani man who had met her in Malaysia.... she also stated that the same man also made her sign the Nikah Namah at gunpoint."Earlier today, a Pakistan-based television channel Geo news reported that Uzma had filed an appeal with a Pakistani court, alleging that her husband had married her at gunpoint. She said he had taken away her travel documents so she could not return to India. Accusing him of harassment and intimidation, she had recorded her statement with a magistrate.She also said she does not want to leave the premises of the Indian High Commission since it is a matter of safety.Uzma is reportedly from Delhi and met her husband Tahir while in Malaysia. She went to Pakistan on May 1 and got married two days later. On May 5, the couple had gone to the Indian High Commission. Alleging that his wife went inside the building and did not return, Tahir Ali filed a case with the police.Pakistani media quoted its foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying the woman had got "stranded" inside the building.Today, Mr Zakaria said according to the Indian authorities, the woman said she wished to return to India as she found out after her marriage that her husband already had another wife and four children.The Pakistani authorities also said Uzma did not share her wedding plans. Her visa said she wanted to visit relatives.