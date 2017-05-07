Indian Married To Pak Man Seeks Help From High Commission In Islamabad

A Pakistani man has accused the Indian High Commission in Islamabad of detaining his newly-wed Indian wife after they went there to apply for his visa.However, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs say that it was the woman who asked the high commission for help, and she is now being given consular assistance.The Indian government is in touch with Pakistan's foreign office.The woman, Uzma, is reportedly from Delhi and met her husband Tahir in Malaysia. They married on May 3.According to Pakistani media reports, Tahir claims he and Uzma visited the High Commission building and submitted their visa forms. Uzma then went inside on being called by officials and never came back.The Dawn newspaper quotes Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying the woman is 'stranded' inside the building.