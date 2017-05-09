Indian Woman Can Return Only After Meeting Legal Requirements, Says Pak

Pakistan's Foreign Office today said the Indian woman, Uzma, who alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani citizen at gunpoint will be allowed to return to India "only after all legal requirements are complete''.The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria told local daily "Dawn News", ''Uzma's case is currently being heard in court and she would only be able to return once the legal requirements are complete''.On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was coordinating with Pakistani officials for the safe return of the 20-year-old. Her brother had sought the government's help in rescuing her and that he had met foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.Yesterday, the woman had filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband, Tahir Ali, alleging that he had married her at gunpoint, then harassed and intimidated her. She said he had taken away her travel papers, making it difficult for her to return.Recording a statement before the magistrate in Pakistan, she said she had sought sanctuary at the Indian high commission in Islamabad and would stay there till she could return to India.The woman, who is from Delhi, had met Tahir Ali during a visit to Malaysia. The got married when she visited Pakistan on May 1. On May 5, she approached the India high commission asking for help to return to India. Her husband, who was waiting outside during the visit, alleged that she had been illegally detained by the Indian officials and filed a case with the police.The Pakistani authorities claimed Uzma did not share her plans to get married while coming to Pakistan. Her visa mentioned that she wanted to visit relatives.