Indian Talent Always Welcome, Says British Minister Boris Johnson As UK Heads For Brexit

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson today strongly pitched for a free trade deal with India while assuring Indians that even though the UK was leaving the European Union, Indian talent was always welcome."We may be leaving the but we do not want to deter Indian talent from our country. Our economy is the most diverse on earth," Mr Johnson, speaking at the Indian government's flagship programme Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, said.Mr Johnson, who was his usual colourful self, peppered his address with plenty of humour. On Britain's relationship with the EU he said, "We love Europe, we will still go for stag parties to Prague"!Talking about Indian students, he said "Our numbers of Indian students are increasing again. The High Commissioner is looking at me approvingly! We welcome talent ".He also made a strong pitch for a free trade with India, which the UK can only pursue after the Brexit process is over. "The answer is not to put up barriers. The answer is to give people jobs and show how trade can work for both sides," he said.There is a need of a new free trade deal with India, he said, giving an example of the import of Scottish whiskey into India. "We can't do it now. But we can sketch it," he added."Let me talk about whiskey. Even though whiskey is Scottish, the total share of scotch whiskey here is 4 per cent and India is the biggest consumer of whiskey. Imagine if we could double that, by removing pesky tariffs. "The British leader who campaigned hard for Brexit, began his speech in his trademark style, by describing bhangra as "light bulb, light bulb, motorcycle, motorcycle."