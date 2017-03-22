Indian Railways Tweets New Rate Card So Passengers Won't Be Overcharged

Indian Railways posted the new rate list for food items on Twitter after complaints by passengers

New Delhi:  Following complaints of poor food quality and passengers being overcharged by IRCTC vendors, Indian Railways has released a new rate list for the food and beverages served on its trains. The decision was taken after a round table discussion with representatives from the Food and Beverage industry and railways officials on Monday. "We have announced a new catering policy. There were many complaints against catering service. There were complaints against those who have got the catering responsibility under our earlier catering policy," said Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu.

They also tweeted the rate list for the passengers and asked them to report any discrepancies in the prices. Passengers will be charged Rs. 30 and Rs 35 for veg and non-veg breakfast and lunch will cost Rs 50 and Rs 55 respectively.
 
Complaints poured in soon after the prices were posted on Twitter. Some even had suggestions. 
 
Railways also plans to set up state-of-the-art mechanised base kitchens at various stations to pick up fresh food every two hours of travel. Railways has also separated cooking and distribution of food under the recently launched new catering policy. Indian Railways serves 11 lakh meals every day and a new catering policy is a welcome change.

(With inputs from PTI)

