Indian, Pakistani Border Guards Exchange Sweets On Independence Day

In recent times, the two sides have skipped the exchange of sweets and greetings on a few occasions due to bilateral tensions.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 15:04 IST
BSF officers and personnel exchanged sweets with Pak Rangers at Attari joint check post.

Chandigarh:  Despite the bilateral tensions, border guards of India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and greetings along the International Border in Punjab on India's 71st Independence Day.

Border Security Force (BSF) officers and personnel exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at Attari joint check post, 30 km from Amritsar, and the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district, as well as the border gate in Fazilka district, official sources said.

Exchange of sweets takes place between the border guards of the two neighbours on Independence Day and other festivals like Eid and Diwali.

Attari borderIndependence DayIndia Pak relations

