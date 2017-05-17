Indian Navy Patrol Ship INS Sharda Stops Piracy Attempt In Gulf Of Aden

The INS Sharda, which was 30 nautical miles (56 kilometres) away from the MV Mountbatten, responded to a distress call from the ship and arrived on location at 7 pm local time to stop the piracy attempt.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2017 16:40 IST
40 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Navy Patrol Ship INS Sharda Stops Piracy Attempt In Gulf Of Aden

INS Sharda responded to a distress call by MV Mountbatten to stop pirates at the Gulf of Aden

Gulf Of Aden:  An Indian Navy patrol ship, the INS Sharda, fought off pirates at the Gulf of Aden trying to take control of a Liberian registered ship, the MV Mountbatten.

The incident took place yesterday around 230 nautical miles or 426 km southwest of Salalah.

The Sharda, which was 30 nautical miles (56 km) away from the MV Mountbatten, responded to a distress call from the ship.
 
gulf of aden piracy story 650 1

According to the navy, there were two dhows along with eight skiffs in the vicinity of the cargo ship. Three of these sped away at a high speed on seeing the Indian patrol ship. A team of Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) supported by an armed helicopter boarded the dhows and conducted search operations. 

Navy commandos recovered a hidden high calibre AKM rifle along with one filled magazine which had 27 rounds. No fishing gear was found on any of the boats, which, the navy said, confirmed that the crew were pirates.
 
gulf of aden pirates 650


Trending

Share this story on

40 Shares
ALSO READTamil Nadu Techies Say They're Moving To Form India's First IT Union
INS ShardaIndian Navy patrol shipMV MountbattenGulf of Adenpiracy attempt stoppedPirates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3HTC U11

................................ Advertisement ................................