Indian Who Alleged Forced Marriage To Pak Man Allowed To Return: Report

Indian woman Uzma who accused Pakistani man of forcibly marrying her has been allowed to return to India, a media report said.The Islamabad High Court said Uzma was free to return to India at any point and would be escorted to the Wagah Border with police security, Dawn newspaper reported.Uzma, in her early 20s, has sought refuge at the Indian mission in Islamabad after accusing a Pakistani man of forcibly marrying her. She had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month.She has claimed that the Pakistani national, Tahir Ali, "forced" her to marry him at gun point.During the hearing, the judge asked Uzma if she wished to speak to her husband but she refused.She has alleged that her travel documents were stolen by Ali.Uzma had petitioned the court on May 12 with the request and had submitted a medical report, showing that her daughter was suffering from thalassemia - an inherited blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production - and she urgently needed to return to India.Uzma and Ali reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah Border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 3.