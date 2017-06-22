Kulbhushan Jadhav Files Mercy Petition Against Death Sentence, Says Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan, has filed a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Army announced on Thursday, claiming that Mr Jadhav had "expressed remorse" at the loss of precious innocent lives "due to his actions".In a statement that coincided with release of a second video, the Pakistan Army said he had sought "forgiveness for his actions" and asked the Army Chief to "spare his life on compassionate grounds".A Pakistan military court had in February sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death after a summary trial that India had called a "sham". He had filed an appeal against the death verdict to a military appellate court but this was rejected, Major General Asif Gafoor said in statement released on social media sites, Twitter and Facebook.A petition to the General Bajwa is the first of the two mercy plea that he is allowed to file under the law. If this one is rejected, he can file another to President Mamnoon Hussain.