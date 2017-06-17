Indian Killed, 20 Hurt In Nepal Bus Accident: Report

Most of the passengers were Indian labourers who travel to Nepal on a daily basis for work, police said.

Updated: June 17, 2017 18:57 IST
The driver of the bus has been arrested for suspected overspeeding (Representational)

Kathmandu:  An Indian man was killed and 20 people were injured today when a passenger bus crashed due to alleged overspeeding in Nepal's western Banke district.

Niluji Adhikary, 35, a resident of Kolkata, died on the spot in Rapti Sunari Rural Municipality-9, about 500 kms west of Kathmandu, Himalayan Times reported.

The bus, heading towards Surkhet from Butwal, turned turtle at Dhakeri area in the wee hours, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kafle said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Most of the passengers were Indian labourers who travel to Nepal on a daily basis for work, police said.

The driver of the bus has been arrested for suspected overspeeding.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

