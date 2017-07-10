Indian IT Has To Fill 50,000 Jobs. Which Skills Are Employers Looking At?

Highlights Nearly 50,000 data analytics positions available in India, say experts Skills in R, Python remain most sought after, they add India contributes to 12% of analytics, data science job openings globally

Despite a slowdown in IT hiring, close to 50,000 positions related to data analytics are currently available to be filled in India, according to a study by Analytics India Magazine - a platform on analytics, data science and big data - and Edvancer Eduventures - an online analytics training institute. Skills in R and Python remain the most sought after that analytics companies are looking for, Analytics & Data Science India Jobs Study 2017 has said. This increase in the number of jobs available in analytics is at nearly twice that of the previous year and "suggests increased momentum in hiring in analytics and data science in India", the study noted. India currently contributes to 12 per cent of worldwide analytics and data science job openings, making it the largest analytics hub in the world, outside the US.Here are some other things pointed out by Analytics India Magazine and Edvancer Eduventuresin the study:Skills in R and Python remain the most sought after, with almost 36 per cent of advertised analytics jobs in India demanding R as a core skill.The demand for R professionals is the highest among all analytics recruiters, it said.Another 30 per cent are demanding Python, followed by Hadoop, SAS and Spark.The study also gave an estimate of analytics opportunities in terms of percentage of hiring across tools and skills.It also said the number of analytics jobs almost doubled from April 2016 to April 2017.The report also mentioned top trends in jobs related to analytics from April 2014 to April 2017.Average salary in analytics and data science stands at Rs. 10.5 lakh per annum.Almost 40 per cent of jobs offer more than Rs. 10 lakh per annum, making it one of the highest-paying fields.Meanwhile, the US is expected to have a shortage of 1,40,000-1,90,000 analytics professionals by 2018, which will open up a huge opportunity for product and service companies in India, according to Udacity, a global online education company.