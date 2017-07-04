Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2017 Nominations: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Compete For Top Prize

Dangal has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the People's Choice section

All India | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2017 21:41 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are co-stars of Thugs Of Hindostan

New Delhi: 

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) is a little more than a month away and the nominations have been released on Tuesday on the festival's official website. Amitabh Bachchan has been nominated in the Best Actor category for PINK while Aamir Khan has also been listed for his blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal. Amitabh and Aamir will soon be seen co-starring in Thugs Of Hindostan. Hrithik Roshan and Sushant Singh Rajput are some of the others in the Best Actor category. The list of Best Actress nominees has names like Alia Bhatt (for Dear Zindagi) and Vidya Balan (for Kahaani 2). Joining them on the list are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kavya Madhavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. However, Dangal has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the nominations in the People's Choice section.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Best Actor Male

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Rajkummar Rao (Trapped)

Hrithik Roshan (Kaabil)

Lalit Bhel (Mukti Bhawan)

Sushant Singh Rajput (M S Dhoni - The Untold Story)

Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)

Best Actor Female

Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha) Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Tannishtha Chatterjee (Dr Rakhmabai)

Kavya Madhavan (Pinneyum)

Best Director

Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

S S Rajamouli (Baahubali: The Conclusion)

Konkona Sen Sharma (A Death In The Gunj)

Vikramaditya Motwane (Trapped)

N Padmakumar (A Billion Colour Story)

Nikhil Manjoo (Reservation)

Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Tope)

Best Film

Pink

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sultan

Joker

M S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Indie Film

A Billion Colour Story

A Death In The Gunj

Mukti Bhawan

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Loktak Lairembee

Telstra People's Choice

Dangal

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled from August 10 to August 22 and will see Vidya Balan return as the ambassador.

Trending

