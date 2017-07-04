Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2017 Nominations: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Compete For Top Prize Dangal has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the People's Choice section

92 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are co-stars of Thugs Of Hindostan New Delhi: Highlights Dangal and Baahubali 2 are nominated for People's Choice Rajkummar Rao, Sushant have also been nominated Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan are in the Best Actress list of nominees PINK while Aamir Khan has also been listed for his Dear Zindagi) and Vidya Balan (for Kahaani 2). Joining them on the list are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kavya Madhavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. However, Dangal has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the nominations in the People's Choice section.



Here's the complete list of nominees:



Best Actor Male



Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)



Aamir Khan (Dangal)



Rajkummar Rao (Trapped)



Hrithik Roshan (Kaabil)



Lalit Bhel (Mukti Bhawan)



Sushant Singh Rajput (M S Dhoni - The Untold Story)



Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)



Best Actor Female



Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)



Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2)



Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha) Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)



Tannishtha Chatterjee (Dr Rakhmabai)



Kavya Madhavan (Pinneyum)



Best Director



Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)



Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha)



S S Rajamouli (Baahubali: The Conclusion)



Konkona Sen Sharma (A Death In The Gunj)



Vikramaditya Motwane (Trapped)



N Padmakumar (A Billion Colour Story)



Nikhil Manjoo (Reservation)



Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Tope)



Best Film



Pink



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Sultan



Joker



M S Dhoni: The Untold Story



Best Indie Film



A Billion Colour Story



A Death In The Gunj



Mukti Bhawan



Lipstick Under My Burkha



Loktak Lairembee



Telstra People's Choice



Dangal



Baahubali: The Conclusion



The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled from August 10 to August 22 and



The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) is a little more than a month away and the nominations have been released on Tuesday on the festival's official website . Amitabh Bachchan has been nominated in the Best Actor category forwhile Aamir Khan has also been listed for his blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal . Amitabh and Aamir will soon be seen co-starring in Thugs Of Hindostan . Hrithik Roshan and Sushant Singh Rajput are some of the others in the Best Actor category. The list of Best Actress nominees has names like Alia Bhatt (for) and Vidya Balan (for). Joining them on the list are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kavya Madhavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. However,has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the nominations in the People's Choice section.Here's the complete list of nominees:Amitabh Bachchan (Aamir Khan (Rajkummar Rao (Hrithik Roshan (Lalit Bhel (Sushant Singh Rajput (Adil Hussain (Alia Bhatt (Vidya Balan (Ratna Pathak Shah () Konkona Sen Sharma (Tannishtha Chatterjee (Dr Rakhmabai)Kavya Madhavan (Nitesh Tiwari (Alankrita Srivastava (S S Rajamouli (Konkona Sen Sharma (Vikramaditya Motwane (N Padmakumar (Nikhil Manjoo (Buddhadeb Dasgupta (The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled from August 10 to August 22 and will see Vidya Balan return as the ambassador