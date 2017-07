Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2017 Nominations: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Compete For Top Prize

Highlights Dangal and Baahubali 2 are nominated for People's Choice Rajkummar Rao, Sushant have also been nominated Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan are in the Best Actress list of nominees

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) is a little more than a month away and the nominations have been released on Tuesday on the festival's official website . Amitabh Bachchan has been nominated in the Best Actor category forwhile Aamir Khan has also been listed for his blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal . Amitabh and Aamir will soon be seen co-starring in Thugs Of Hindostan . Hrithik Roshan and Sushant Singh Rajput are some of the others in the Best Actor category. The list of Best Actress nominees has names like Alia Bhatt (for) and Vidya Balan (for). Joining them on the list are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kavya Madhavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. However,has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the nominations in the People's Choice section.Here's the complete list of nominees:Amitabh Bachchan (Aamir Khan (Rajkummar Rao (Hrithik Roshan (Lalit Bhel (Sushant Singh Rajput (Adil Hussain (Alia Bhatt (Vidya Balan (Ratna Pathak Shah () Konkona Sen Sharma (Tannishtha Chatterjee (Dr Rakhmabai)Kavya Madhavan (Nitesh Tiwari (Alankrita Srivastava (S S Rajamouli (Konkona Sen Sharma (Vikramaditya Motwane (N Padmakumar (Nikhil Manjoo (Buddhadeb Dasgupta (The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled from August 10 to August 22 and will see Vidya Balan return as the ambassador