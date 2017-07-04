Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2017 Nominations: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Compete For Top Prize

The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) is a little more than a month away and the nominations have been released on Tuesday on the festival's official website. Amitabh Bachchan has been nominated in the Best Actor category for PINK while Aamir Khan has also been listed for his blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal. Amitabh and Aamir will soon be seen co-starring in Thugs Of Hindostan. Hrithik Roshan and Sushant Singh Rajput are some of the others in the Best Actor category. The list of Best Actress nominees has names like Alia Bhatt (for Dear Zindagi) and Vidya Balan (for Kahaani 2). Joining them on the list are Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kavya Madhavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. However, Dangal has been left out of the Best Film category but finds place in the nominations in the People's Choice section.
Highlights
- Dangal and Baahubali 2 are nominated for People's Choice
- Rajkummar Rao, Sushant have also been nominated
- Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan are in the Best Actress list of nominees
Here's the complete list of nominees:
Best Actor Male
Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Aamir Khan (Dangal)
Rajkummar Rao (Trapped)
Hrithik Roshan (Kaabil)
Lalit Bhel (Mukti Bhawan)
Sushant Singh Rajput (M S Dhoni - The Untold Story)
Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)
Best Actor Female
Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)
Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2)
Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha) Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)
Tannishtha Chatterjee (Dr Rakhmabai)
Kavya Madhavan (Pinneyum)
Best Director
Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)
Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha)
S S Rajamouli (Baahubali: The Conclusion)
Konkona Sen Sharma (A Death In The Gunj)
Vikramaditya Motwane (Trapped)
N Padmakumar (A Billion Colour Story)
Nikhil Manjoo (Reservation)
Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Tope)
Best Film
Pink
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sultan
Joker
M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Indie Film
A Billion Colour Story
A Death In The Gunj
Mukti Bhawan
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Loktak Lairembee
Telstra People's Choice
Dangal
Baahubali: The Conclusion
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled from August 10 to August 22 and will see Vidya Balan return as the ambassador.