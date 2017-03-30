Indian Envoy Summoned Over Attacks On Students Near Delhi: Nigerian Media

New Delhi: After attacks on Nigerian students in Greater Noida near Delhi, the country has asked India to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible. According to the Nigerian media, the Indian High Commissioner was summoned over the attacks. In a series of attacks since Monday, at least five Nigerian students have been assaulted by mobs in Greater Noida.
Three students were attacked by a large group that had taken out a protest march on Monday evening over the death of a 17-year-old schoolboy, Manish Khatri, allegedly of a drug overdose. The attackers alleged that Nigerians in the neighbourhood were responsible for the drug problem.
In a second attack the same evening, a Nigerian student was assaulted by a mob inside the Ansal Plaza mall. In extremely disturbing footage caught on mobile phone, the student is beaten with a steel dustbin and stools, and repeatedly punched and kicked by the attackers.
According to reports, the Nigerian government has expressed concern that its students were beaten and "many of them seriously injured" given the "excellent relationship between the two countries."
The attacks were also raised in parliament today, with members in the Rajya Sabha calling for strong condemnation.
"We are condemning racial attacks on Indians in other countries, like US and Australia. Racial attacks in our own country cannot be justified. Very strong action must be taken. No Indian will justify it. The government should be very vigilant," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien.